Lancaster County leaders pass Second Amendment resolution

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Lancaster County Council members passed a resolution that showed support for the Second Amendment, but the vote was not unanimous.

The resolution passed six to one during the county council meeting. There has been another push for gun reform across the country, starting with the Atlanta mass shooting last month. And earlier this month, there was a shooting in York County that left six dead.

A Lancaster County councilmember decided to get ahead of discussions to make sure the county showed support for the Second Amendment. Monday night, the Lancaster County Council passed a resolution supporting the Second Amendment–a fundamental right that should be protected to the greatest degree possible.

“This is largely a statement of support from the county council for Second Amendment rights and does not overstep any boundaries by directing people authorities that they do not have.”

Councilman Allen Blackmon was the one who brought it to the committee.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do,” Blackmon said. “I believe that my constituents that brought it to me had nothing but the best of intentions and since that’s who I represent that’s why I’m supporting this resolution.”

Councilwoman Charlene McGrief opposed.

“We have our Second Amendment rights stated in the U.S. Constitution and in our state Constitution also in our state statures. I don’t see any need of bringing any attention to the fact that we are putting a statement of support, whether symbolic or anything else. If we do anything we need to talk about gun control.”

McGrief did say she supported the Second Amendment especially since she has her own gun. She says she didn’t see a reason to put emphasis on it at a county level.

When councils generally do a formal action, it’s by resolution. It’s just one reading, it does not carry the weight of an ordinance, but it is a motion that this is the consensus of council on a particular issue.