Lake levels rise to near flood conditions as heavy rain comes down

With all this rain, there are worries of already swollen rivers and lakes continuing to rise.



Mountain Island Lake is already nearly five feet above the target and more than a half-foot higher than full capacity. The boat ramp is already underwater and the lake is expected to continue rising.

“The no wake sign is like half under the water and it normally sits like four feet over the water and that’s a big factor to show how much the water’s risen,” Zachary Roache told FOX 46.

Heavy downpours are dumping water into lakes causing levels to rise. Mountain Island Lake is already spilling over and duke energy says the water could rise another two feet.

Roache went fishing, but the heavy rainfall flooded his boat.

“The weather kind of caught the best of us, you know. The water’s really high and it’s pretty hard and harsh out here to go fishing.”

Daniel Gonzalez and his wife rented a house on the lake several months ago not anticipating there’d be a tropical storm. He pulled his boat out after watching the water slowly rise up the dock. He tells FOX 46 he’s familiar with the dangers flooding can bring.

“It looks like they’re letting the water flow. We see the water coming up but nothing at a dangerous level and we don’t see anything damaging and we don’t see the water’s coming up to a point where it’s going to intrude on people’s property and we just hope that continues,” he said.

Duke Energy is warning people who live in flood-prone areas near rivers and lakes to pay close attention to changing conditions. Last year, homes near the lake flooded when the dam was opened and sent floodwaters surging.

Lake Hickory, Lake Norman and Lake Wylie are above their target and just a few inches from flooding.

Duke Energy says they are aggressively moving water through their river system and a spillway gate to help relieve swollen waterways.