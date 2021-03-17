Lake Arbor residents finally see justice with class action settlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 100 former residents that sued a former Charlotte apartment complex have reached a settlement.

A judge signed off on the $547,500 settlement this week. It will be split by the 106 former residents that were involved in the suit.

For more than two years, FOX 46 has been showing you the squalid living conditions at the former Lake Arbor Apartments in west Charlotte.

Residents complained of mold, roach infestations and electrical wiring problems.

“They were not safe living conditions. I reported them several times and they still did not fix them for over a year,” said Serita Russell, who spearheaded the class action.

Checks will start to be sent out within the next two months. The former owners sold the property to a new ownership group. Renovations have been made on hundreds of apartments. The tenants were assisted by the advocacy group, Action NC.

“This Lake Arbor settlement is really big for tenants across, hopefully, North Carolina to see that when they come together they can win big things,” said Jessica Maria Moreno with Action NC.

Action NC encourages tenants to contact the tenant hotline at 980-443-3715.