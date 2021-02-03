‘Lack of security’: Woman robbed at gunpoint at student living apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A young woman is shaken up after being robbed at gunpoint Monday.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was leaving her friend’s house at the Rush Student Living Luxury Apartments, when two men approached her car with a gun. She said she saw a green laser aimed at her shoulder.

“So I looked back and there was a gun pointed at me. So, I decided to remain calm, locked the door again. They walked around, they told me to get out of the car.”

Once out of the car, she said the suspects told her to walk towards the front of the garage. Instead, she darted towards a nearby door screaming for help, but the door was locked.

Her friend came out right in time though to catch what just happened.

“To see someone in such pure fear and distress, is something that I honestly shake now talking about it, and thinking about it again,” the victim’s friend Danielle Young explained.

Young said the apartment is known for its lack of security.

“There were two cars stolen in September as well, and it hurts me that this case could have already come to a close if we had surveillance video,” she said.

Fortunately, the victim was not hurt during her encounter with the suspects, but her car, phone and several other personal items were taken.

She couldn’t get a good look at the men, but said they had black hoodies on and a gun.

By sharing her story, she hopes Rush Student Living will beef up their security before someone seriously gets injured.

Once caught, the suspects could face armed robbery, kidnapping, and vehicle theft.

FOX 46 reached out to Ruch Student Living to see what safety measures they have put in place since Monday, but they have yet to get back with us.