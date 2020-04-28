Krispy Kreme offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for limited time

Krispy Kreme will be offering strawberry glazed doughnuts for a limited time.

Starting on Tuesday, strawberry glazed doughnuts and strawberry cream-filled doughnuts will be available at participating locations.

But strawberry lovers will have to act fast since the offer expires on May 1.

to find your local participating Krispy Kreme location.

The company says two new fruity doughnuts will also debut in May.

Key lime glazed and key lime filled doughnuts will be offered at participating locations from May 5 to May 8.

Lemon glazed and lemon filled doughnuts will be offered at participating locations from May 12 to May 15.