Knoxville woman’s nonprofit makes care baskets for cancer warriors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman who survived stage-3 colorectal cancer felt led to do something for others on a similar journey.

“The doctor said, ‘hey, we need to go talk in my office,’ and I can remember that moment,” Stacy Mowry said of her 2017 diagnosis. “Within 3 weeks, I was having surgery.”

For 10 months involving surgery, treatment and recovery, Stacy and her family held on to faith.

“I’m a Christian and I kept saying, ‘God, I just don’t think you brought me through this for nothing,’ and I just didn’t feel fulfilled. There was something missing in me,” she said.

That’s when Stacy’s nonprofit “HERE Ministries” was born.

“HERE” stands for: Help Encourage Restore Educate

So, HERE you see the mission through photographs: gift bags for mostly cancer patients filled with specific items depending on the need.

A basket with a brightly colored blanket and other essentials for one, a basket with crackers, and a lightweight throw for another.

All are given after Stacy and her board hear from the patient about their needs.

“How many people in their family, what foods do they like, just what is it that they need,” Stacy explained.

Stacy is grateful to give, grateful to be alive; to be “here.”

“Right now, ” she smiles, “everything is great.”

If you can help, HERE Ministries depends on donations to provide the gift bags and baskets. It’s easy to donate on the group’s website: hereministries.org. Or, mail checks to HERE Ministries P.O. Box 26272 Knoxville, TN 37912.

Be sure to let them know if you or someone you know is undergoing treatment and could use a little help with some of the essentials.