‘Knew this day would come.’ Ex-wife of man killed by cops in Bessemer City speaks out about what might’ve happened

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The estranged wife of the man shot and killed by Bessemer City Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as Billy Barker.

Denise Barker says they were separated, but still officially married. She gave us some insight on what exactly was going on that may have led to the chase and shooting involving Bessemer City Police Wednesday morning.

From hearing Denise Barker describe it–Billy Barker was a man who had a good heart–but a troubled history.

She hoped, for years, he would grow beyond his troubles.

“They say, sometimes when people get older, people just quit, and that’s what I kept hoping for,” Denise said.

But this is how it ended.

Bessemer City Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant for someone else when they came across Billy Barker, who also had warrants out.

Police say Barker made a run for it and tried taking something out of his waistband.

That’s when they fired back.

Denise Barker was out of town and heard the news from the family.

“For the past two to three years, he’s been on meth and he’s turned into a person I don’t even know,” Denise Barker.

Denise says, in addition to drugs, Barker was also bipolar. He had a history of arrests and had spent time behind bars.

“We kinda knew this day would come someday because he always said he wasn’t going to go back to jail or prison,” she said.

Denise Barker says what happened along Sunset Lane in Bessemer City may have been a case of suicide by cop.

The SBI is now looking into the shooting.

Despite everything that happened, Denise Barker says the hours since Billy’s death have been tough–

even though they are separated.

“I still love him.”