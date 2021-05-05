Kings Mountain residents concerned as casino project brings more developments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The casino project in Kings Mountain has led to the approval of another project just up the road, and it could have just as much of an impact as the casino for those living nearby.

It’s less than 60 days out now from the opening of the temporary Two Kings Casino site. That site will be open while all the construction happening, but it’s not the only construction that could be happening out here in the next few years.

As of right now, there’s not much around Kings Mountain Boulevard and many who live there like that.

“I’m not against growth, but it’s accelerated extremely,” said Jorden Stamp, who lives near the development site.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Stamp has lived out here for the last three years and is right up the road from the casino construction, but something that many think is a direct result of that will soon be showing up in his, and many other’s backyards.

“It’s probably going to push me out, honestly,” Stamp said. “I won’t be able to afford where I’m at now.”

Stamp isn’t excited to see the potential residential developments, apartments, townhomes and senior living facilities coming to the area. Developers call it ‘Cannon 35’.

And the re-zoning for it got approved last week. It’s no secret that much of this is due to the casino project, which, at this point, looks to be on track.

Modular trailers are on the property, for a temporary casino site that FOX 46 first told you about back in March.

The Catawba Tribe cited some delays in the big project, which led to them moving up the timeline, though on a smaller, temporary scale. Some have called this too much, too fast.

“There’s a ball rolling down that’s rolling us completely out,” one neighbor said at the re-zoning meeting.

But city officials have stood by their votes for it.

“Just because you don’t like what we put out there doesn’t mean we aren’t transparent,” one Kings Mountain city councilwoman said.

The price of progress, for some, is a big one. Stamp says this area is home, and he doesn’t want to be priced out.

“We love it here,” he said.

The re-zoning means that the project for that residential development up the road can move forward. There is a hearing set for annexing that area to the city, and that is set for later on this month.