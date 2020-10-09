Kings Mountain man accused of rape, human trafficking involving child

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Kings Mountain man was arrested and charged with child rape and sex trafficking crimes.

Police say on Oct. 9, Anthony Bryan Nealy, 31, was charged with sexual servitude child victim, child abuse sexual act, rape of a child by adult, statutory sex offense with child by adult, human trafficking child victim.

Nealy was brought before a magistrate and received a $500,000 bond. No additional information has been provided at this time.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE