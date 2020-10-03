Kings Mountain family still wants answers 1 month after man’s sudden death

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A family is still demanding answers one month after their loved one was found dead in a local quarry. They say the information they’ve been given just doesn’t add up.

“I just want to know why. what happened to my son out there? He was left alone. Nobody was there. None of his loved ones. I just want answers,” Melvin Lenord’s mother said.

It’s a story that leaves this family with questions and not as many answers.

Kings Mountain Police say on Sept. 9, Melvin Lenord was being pulled over during a traffic stop but refused to stop and ran away. His sister says he called her saying he was scared to stop for police and that was the last time she heard from him.

“Of course, we have established a Melvin Lenord support group and we have a lot of red flags in the case,” said John C. Barnett, who works with True Healing Under God.

The next day, Lenord’s girlfriend completed a missing persons report and police later found the man dead in a quarry the following Sunday. Investigators say he fell from a cliff. Family says it’s suspicious because they searched the spot where he was found in Kings Mountain.

“We didn’t leave that area and would be here until 12 and 11 at night. We searched that area and it’s no way y’all found him in that same area. It’s no way,” his sister said.

Lenord’s family say he was a fun, loving person who should still be alive. They want more answers and they want them soon.

“I just want somebody to come up front and tell the truth about my brother’s life because we aren’t going to stop until we get the truth,” said his sister.

FOX 46 has contacted the Kings Mountain Police Department. They declined to comment saying the SBI has taken over the investigation.

