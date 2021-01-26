Kings Mountain City Council approves housing development to go with new casino

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another win Tuesday night for the casino project in Kings Mountain.

Kings Mountain council approved a development that would essentially go along with the casino itself, bringing apartments and housing near that property.

Even though it is now re-zoned, whatever is built there will still have to be approved, too

Many people voiced their opinions against it during the Kings Mountain city council meeting, saying they don’t believe the change is coming for the better.

The vote was not a unanimous and there were some strong opinions against the development.

A lot of that discussion was tied up with the casino, in general. The objections to the development and its effect on property values.

Those against say that the people Kings Mountain doesn’t want all this development while those for say they’re looking at the future.

It’s important to note here that none of what was up for approval tonight has anything to do with the casino project, it was solely focused on the surrounding developments.

You might remember we told you over the weekend that the state signed an agreement with the Catawba Nation for gaming, once the casino gets up and running.

The Catawba nation got approval from the feds, which set everything in motion, but there is still that lawsuit that the eastern band of Cherokee Indians filed on that approval.

A court date is set for next month on that.