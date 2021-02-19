‘Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

FILE -Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who she says is bipolar and caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. The reality TV star posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussed abortion on Sunday while he declared himself a presidential candidate. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) –Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Kardashian filed the papers Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.