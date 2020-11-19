Kids can see Santa, safely, behind ‘magic’ shield

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID is not keeping children across the Charlotte area from seeing Santa Clause.

Walking into Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops in Concord admittedly is a little different this year according to General Manager Eric Winter. He says his team was determined to keep this holiday tradition alive.

“It was super important for us to make sure we could make this happen,” Winter said.

Winter’s team transformed part of the boating department into Santa’s Wonderland. Stickers on the floor mark six feet to help families spread out. Hugging and touching Santa are not an option this year as a large acrylic barrier separates the VIP of the holiday season from all the good boys and girls.

“We’re a family company and we want kids to enjoy the holidays,” said Winter who wanted to create an environment where state restrictions are observed.

Masks are required to get into the store. Temperatures are checked. Kids can pull their masks down for a quick photo.

The Mead brothers could not wait to see Santa. Thatcher, 9, knows this visit stands out from years past.

“That he is behind a glass and I got to him in a mask. It was really cool seeing him and I didn’t have to touch him and make him feel safe,” said Thatcher Mead.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The visit to Bass Pro Shops brought the boys’ parents just as much joy.

“We were really excited. Unfortunately, with Covid we did not think we would have the chance to see Santa but they are taking precautions and it made us feel safe. I didn’t want them to miss out on the chance to see Santa,” said Andrew Mead.

Thatcher says he knows it is important to keep his distance from Santa so he doesn’t get sick.

“He won’t deliver the presents and the boys and girls won’t be happy,” said Thatcher.

Smile after smile, children grin from ear to ear.

“Just seeing the children smile and then they go hug their parents and they smile. That’s what this is all about,” Winter added.

Santa tells FOX 46 that even COVID can’t stop the joy and magic of Christmas. Santa likes his set up and says he is looking forward to seeing as many girls and boys as he can up until Christmas Eve.

Bass Pro Shops is asking that you go online to schedule a time to see Santa to allow for social distancing. It is free and you do get one photo. Guests can reserve a time up to seven days in advance. Santa will be at the store on Thanksgiving Day and until Christmas Eve.

You can learn more about Santa’s Wonderland here.

Ann Wyatt Little will have the full story on FOX 46 News at 10.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE