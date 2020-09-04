Kids, parents glad to see playgrounds reopen as NC enters Phase 2.5

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new playground that couldn’t open during the pandemic can finally be broken in.

It’s been sitting empty for about a month now, but FOX 46 was there Friday afternoon as crews took down the netting and gave kids this new gift.

“It is brand new it’s never been used before,” Michelle McCartan said.

McCartan has an 8-year-old little girl who watched this new playground being built across the street from her house in Afton Village in Concord, but she couldn’t play on it.

“It looks amazing. It’s been really hard not going on it in fact both of my kids wanted to go through the fence and we couldn’t let them,” McCartan said.

On Friday, it was like the parks and rec workers were unwrapping a Christmas gift taking down the orange netting to allow kids to play again

“It was kind of depressing to us to see brand new ones go up and not be able to have people enjoy them right away.”

Playgrounds in North Carolina can now reopen under the Governor’s Phase 2.5 order. They’ve been closed since march because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been very cautious during the entire pandemic. I think with precaution that it’s a very safe activity for her,” McCartan said.

Concord crews have inspected each playground twice and cleaned them monthly since the shutdown began.

“It’s been a long six or seven months and we know the kids are ready to play and we’re real excited about it.”

McCartan says she feels her daughter is safe and will just watch to make sure the playground doesn’t get too crowded

“Part of this pandemic there’s been so much stress and strain and we all need the release especially our kids.”

Many are glad to have this back as the state takes steps to reopening.

