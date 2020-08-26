Kevin Hart blasts NBC News for using his photo in story about Usain Bolt: ‘Disrespectful on so many levels’

NBC News issued a correction on Tuesday after using a photo of Kevin Hart in a story about eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

"I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight," Hart said

NBC News issued a correction on Tuesday after using a photo of Kevin Hart in a story about eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt testing positive for coronavirus — but the comedian called the mistake “disrespectful on so many levels.”

The 5-foot-4 inch comedian doesn’t exactly resemble the 6-foot-5 inch sprinter, but NBC News chalked the gaffe up to a technical issue and quickly corrected the story.

“A previous version of this article included an incorrect photo on some platforms due to a technical problem. The photo depicted actor Kevin Hart. It has been replaced with a photo of Usain Bolt,” the article now explains.

There’s no way NBC actually used a Kevin Hart pic for usain bolt getting covid … Lmao pic.twitter.com/enaG7IDkUL — john (@iam_johnw) August 25, 2020

NBC News further articulated the technical problem on Facebook.

“In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected,” NBC News wrote on its official Facebook page.

Hart took to Instagram to mock the situation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.

LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: