Kenosha sees 175 arrested during civil unrest so far; 102 had addresses listed outside city, police say

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, authorities disperse people from a park in Kenosha, Wis. Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white office shot a Black man in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say police have been aggressive in responding to protests over Jacob Blake’s shooting, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

At least 175 people have been arrested during the recent civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., with 102 having addresses listed outside of the city, according to numbers released by police on Sunday.

The arrests were related to the protests that have occurred every night, and have sometimes turned into destructive rioting, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

Kenosha Police said in a media release that the arrests were from people located in 44 cities, although authorities didn’t elaborate which states they came from. A total of 69 people were arrested for curfew violations.

Thirty-four were arrested for violating curfew. The charges ranged from carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances, police said. More than 20 firearms were seized. At least three vehicles were towed and all were related to “active criminal investigations.”

