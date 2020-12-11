Keep holiday gatherings small, outdoors, ‘or better yet, online,’ NC Gov. Cooper says in new op-ed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper issued a plea to North Carolinians to keep gathering small and outdoors or, ideally, virtual.

Cooper penned an op-ed that was released Friday morning, drawing attention to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

“A month ago, daily case counts above 3,000 were troubling,” Cooper wrote. “Recently, we’ve had several days with more than 6,000 new daily cases.”

The state most recently set a daily case record on Wednesday with 6,495 COVID cases recorded in a single day.

Hospitalizations hit a new record on Thursday with 2,444 people in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Cooper stated that he does not want to issue tighter restrictions, citing struggle that many small businesses are facing amid the pandemic.

“They need significantly more financial support from the federal government, and I’ve repeatedly urged Congress and the President to pass a stimulus package that helps families and businesses before 2020 ends,” Cooper said.

Regarding the coronavirus vaccines, Cooper says that there is hope that we will see the other side of this pandemic, adding that he too plans to get the vaccine.

“I have confidence in this process and plan to roll up my sleeve when it’s my turn to get the vaccine,” he said.

In the meantime, however, the governor asks the state to remain vigilant.

“Until vaccines are widely available, we have a few tools that we know can keep people safe while also boosting our economy — wearing our masks, staying socially distant and keeping any gatherings small and outdoors, or better yet, online,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s entire op-ed is included below: