Kannapolis restaurant defies Gov. Cooper, opening for dine-in just days before stay-at-home order lifts

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Kannapolis restaurant has opened their doors for customers to dine-in before the state enters phase two of reopening.

Chic Suggs is the owner at Lee’s Sandwich Shop, and he says he’s not forcing anyone to eat inside. He even has a tent setup to take orders outside, but customers decided to sit down inside anyway.

When you walk into Lee’s, there’s burgers cooking and lots of to go tickets, but then again, you have a full dining room.

“They’re not doing anything to other restaurants so I said forget it. I’m going to do it myself and if people don’t like it. They’ll just have to get over it. I don’t know,” Suggs said.

Lee’s has been in Kannapolis for over 70 years and Suggs says he’s tired of waiting for restaurants to be officially allowed to open up on the inside.

He says the City of Kannapolis Ballpark hosted an event that allowed lots of people to gather just this past weekend.

“I just felt like the city opened up the stadium up there and they’re letting people eat in there, and they’re letting people drink beer in there. I can’t have my tables outside and let them eat outside?” Suggs said.

Suggs has many supporters behind him.

“If I could, I would’ve been inside all along because you know, look here, we’re grown. We got enough sense to know what we’re doing,” said Johnny Love.

Some people are still on the fence though.

“I’m kind of torn between maybe you should open early or is that going to make people worse? You never know,” said Timothy Bunn.

But it doesn’t matter because the door at Lee’s is open and the owner says that’s no matter what.

“If I get fined. I guess I get fined. I’m not looking to see that happen. I hope that don’t happen, but if it does it does. I got so many people supporting me,” Suggs said.

It’s important to mention that the tables are six feet apart inside and only half the capacity is allowed in at once.

We did reach out to the City of Kannapolis for comment. Here’s what they had to say about the event that took place at the Ballpark:

“Several years ago when we began the design for West Avenue and the ballpark – city council made the decision to design and operate both as public park spaces. The ballpark and West Avenue are open every day for people to walk or run the concourse.



The team did decide last week to open one concession stand and offer a limited menu – of takeout food only. People are welcome to take the food anywhere to eat it. Patio and Picnic table areas are restricted and you cannot eat at these locations.



In accordance with the Governor’s Orders, the one concession stand area is separated off from the remainder of the venue. Patrons are not allowed to consume food in the service area but must find other locations in the very large facility for consumption. This is a legitimate and expansive separation between the service area and the available consumption areas which complies the Governor’s order and is consistent with its intent.



The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also been on site to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Order.”