Kannapolis man arrested in fatal shooting at AirBnb

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Kannpolis man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting at an AirBnb that happened in August.

The 21-year-old suspect, Diontre Keishawn Lipscomb, AKA “Payroll,” was charge in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jimman Lee Darrente Rice. Lipscomb was arrested Friday morning after he was released from a medical facility in Charlotte.

Detectives say Rice was shot along the gravel drive leading from Idlewild Road to a home situated several hundred yards from the road.

Several shell casings and firearms were found during the investigation, and detectives concluded Rice and Lipscomb exchanged gunfire. Evidence indicates the men had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

After the shooting, several witnesses put Rice in a van and transported him to Novant Matthews where he was pronounced dead.

EMS transported Lipscomb to Atrium Main for treatment. Lipscomb is being booked at the Union County Jail and will face charges of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by felon.

