Kannapolis elementary school goes remote due to COVID-19 outbreak

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Kannapolis elementary school has had to close their doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been 17 positive cases at W.M. Irvin Elementary School, prompting Cabarrus County administrators and public health officials to recommend the school transition to Plan C – Remote Learning beginning March 30 through April 1.



School officials say parents will receive phone call and email from the school’s principal this afternoon.

Along with the 17 positive cases, 95 students–19 percent of the school’s total population–are under quarantine orders. Health officials have been unable to identify a link between the positive cases to signify a COVID-19 cluster.

All individuals who tested positive have been placed on isolation orders, and those identified as their close contacts have been notified and put under quarantine.

Classrooms, offices, restrooms and common areas such as the cafeteria and media center, will be cleaned and sanitized. The district also will continue with recommended health and safety practices of temperature checks, mask wearing, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

“We appreciate CHA’s professional expertise and its guidance. Providing a safe and healthy learning/working environment is among our top priorities. We will continue implementing our established deep cleaning protocols at Irvin Elementary so that the building is ready for students and staff after Spring Break,” said Brian Schultz, CCS Interim Superintendent.



Cabarrus County Schools says they are following rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols based on recommendations from the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

Students and staff will return to the school on April 13, after Spring Break.

“Our goal is for all children to end the school year, healthy and in-person,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Health Director. “With the surge in cases at this school, we believe transitioning to remote learning will assist with stopping the spread and allow students to return safely after Spring Break.”



Parents and guardians of Irvin Elementary School students are being told to contact their primary care provider if they or their child begin to experience COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, and loss of taste or smell. They can also call 704-920-1213.

