Kannapolis City Schools start first day with both in-person, remote classes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The first day of school looked very different for students and teachers this year.

On Monday, FOX 46 had a chance to go inside of a classroom in Kannapolis where there were only six students in class and about fifteen learning remotely. The teacher had all of those students learning together.

“We are going to work with each other virtually as well as in class,” Jocelyn Watkins said.

Watkins doesn’t have a textbook on how to teach and try to keep kids safe from the coronavirus.

“I don’t think whenever we signed on and took those educational classes that pandemic was anywhere in that curriculum,” she said.

On the first day of school, Ms. Watkins is taking one of her own lessons to students at forest park elementary school in Kannapolis and putting it into practice.

“We’ll wash our hands frequently.”

Monday’s lesson was on working together.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It is fun it’s been fun and interesting,” Watkins said.

Some of Ms. Watkins’ fifth graders are learning from home, the ones in class are wearing mask and their desks are six feet apart.

They go through screenings and get their temperatures checked twice before they even get inside the classroom.

“It is amazing to have students back in the building but also virtual students.”

Kannapolis City schools are doing a combination of in-person and remote learning. Each student will go to class two days a week and learn from home for three days unless parents choose the all-remote option for their students.

“I think it’s extremely important for the kids to be here, I think the socialization and the emotional support they can get from each other is incredibly important,” Superintendent Chip Buckwell said.

Superintendent Buckwell says the planning and pressure to get the return to school right is intense.

“I will honestly say it’s been very difficult,” said Buckwell.

But he believes the district made the right call to get students back in the classroom. A place Watkins never wants to leave.

“You never stop learning,” Watkins said.

Today she also taught her students that each of them is important that each of them matters.

About a third of students in Kannapolis City Schools have chosen the all-remote learning option, according to the superintendent.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE