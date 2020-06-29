Kannapolis City Schools renames Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Kannapolis City Board of Education voted Monday to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to North Kannapolis Elementary School.

During the initial planning stages in 1915, the school was referred to as the North School as it was being built on the north side of town. The school was initially opened in 1917 and has undergone several renovations, school officials said.

The newly renamed North Kannapolis Elementary School will continue to serve PreK through Grade 5 students.

“Not only today, but I’m always proud to be part of a board that wants to do the right thing,” Board Chair Todd Adams said. “This change represents Kannapolis City Schools’ ongoing efforts towards promoting inclusive spaces for students, staff, and families. Just as in 2016 when the board renamed a newly renovated building G. W. Carver Elementary School to honor a heritage important to the community, we continue to be committed to providing safe, welcoming environments for learning.”

Superintendent Chip Buckwell stated about the change, “these are important issues during an important time and we need to listen and respond in ways that lead us forward. We as a district should reflect our students and community. KCS remains dedicated to our work towards antiracist, culturally responsive practices.”

Thomas Woodrow Wilson was an American politician, lawyer, and academic who served as the 28th president of the United States from 1913 to 1921.

It’s been reported that Wilson had “segregationist policies,” by which he segregated multiple federal agencies and his Cabinet after decades of integration following Reconstruction. The New York Times noted that while Wilson may not have led the segregationist efforts, he “doubled down” when challenged on the topic and rationalized segregation as a “strategy to keep racial peace.”