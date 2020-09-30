Kannapolis brewery raises money for injured combat veteran’s home repairs

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Drew Mullee and his wife along with their three children call Kannapolis home.

The only problem is it’s not always easy for Mullee to get around his own home.

“I don’t go outside in a wheelchair. It’s that simple,” said Mullee. Mullee served as an Army Sergeant in 2012, during his second deployment to Afghanistan, he stepped on an IED while out on foot patrol.

“Instantly it took my right leg and injured my left leg with a lot of shrapnel,” said Mullee.

Most of the time Mullee spends anywhere from 12 to 16 hours a day wearing a prosthetic. In the mornings and at night if he’s in his wheelchair he avoids leaving the house simply because it is difficult to get the wheelchair out of the house.

That will soon change thanks to Old Armor Beer Company and fellow veterans Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine.

“We’ve got to do this. We can’t just sit by idle and not do anything about this,” said Lingafelt who also served in the Army. Lingafelt and Perrine caught wind of Mullee’s story. Before opening the brewery earlier this year, they committed to giving back to veterans and first responders.

“He’s got a couple of doors that are not ADA compliant so he can’t get his wheelchair out,” said Kyle Lingafelt.

“Everyone loves a soldier when they go off but war doesn’t end when we get home. When you get home you still need help with stuff,” said Stefan Perrine, head brewer.

Over the weekend, the brewery surprised Mullee with a $6,500 check. All of the money raised came from proceeds of the War Beer.

“Especially with three kids, I can just go out and this will definitely help with that aspect of life,” said Mullee who was not expecting the gift.

Old Armor Beer Company is teaming up with Purple Heart Homes for help with volunteers and contractors. The money will go to pay for the materials and what is left over will go to Mullee’s mortgage. The gift comes at a good time.

“Actually I was laid off because of COVID,” Mullee said.

“It’s emotional for us because we have experienced it. We have seen veterans who need help and can’t get it,” Lingafelt explained.

Perrine and Lingafelt hope to help other veterans and Mullee wants to be there as well.

“We want to find some other guys so we’re excited to see where we can go with this,” said Mullee.

“We’ve got a community with huge hearts and we’re just facilitating it,” Lingafelt said.

One beer at a time.

The brewery hopes to raise $100,000 to give back to agencies, veterans and non-profits this year.

