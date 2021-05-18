K-9 team nabs 4 suspects after chase from Greensboro to High Point

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A K-9 team caught all four suspects after a chase involving three law enforcement agencies, according to High Point police.

At about 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, Greensboro officers investigating a theft began to pursue a suspect vehicle.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office joined in to the support the police department, and High Point police joined as well once the chase crossed into city limits.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When the car came to a stop at Lincoln Drive and Prospect Street, police say four people jumped out and ran.

High Point police say that it was the K-9 team that caught all four of the suspects.

Officers believe there is no threat to the public.