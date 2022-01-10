Juveniles facing murder charges connected to a Jan. 6 shooting in South Carolina

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made two arrests connected to a homicide case on Wadmalaw Island.

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles, 16 and 17, on murder charges early Monday morning.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident on Maybank Highway, the other barricaded himself into a home on Swallow Drive in West Ashley when deputies arrived with a warrant.

A standoff lasted about an hour before SWAT team members arrested the juvenile just before 6:00 a.m.

“Information gathered by detectives during their investigation showed the murder suspects had traveled in a vehicle with the victim to Little Smith Road, where they got out. During the encounter, the victim was shot multiple times before the suspects fled in the vehicle,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are being held in juvenile detention. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.