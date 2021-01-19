7-year-old boy struck by stray bullet during shootout in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 7-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:35 p.m. along the 400 block of Hilo Drive where two unknown suspects were shooting at each other in an apartment complex parking lot.

BREAKING: 7 year old shot on Hilo Drive. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/HOctvKZy6Q — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFOX46) January 19, 2021

At least one of the rounds penetrated an occupied apartment and struck a young child.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Follow FOX 46 for more details when provided.