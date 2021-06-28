JUUL agrees to pay NC $40M for role in ‘vaping epidemic,’ AG Stein says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – E-cigarette maker JUUL has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million for what the attorney general said was the companies role in the increase in the number of teens vaping.

Attorney General Josh Stein said North Carolina is the first state to “hold JUUL accountable.”

“For years, JUUL targeted young people, including teens, with its highly addictive e-cigarette. It lit the spark and fanned the flames of a vaping epidemic among our children – one that you can see in any high school in North Carolina,” Stein said.

JUUL will pay the $40 million over six years and those funds will go to help people stop vaping, prevent e-cigarette addiction, and e-cigarette addiction.

Also as part of the agreement, JUUL is banned from marketing towards people under 21. JUUL must also stop social media advertising, influencer advertising, outdoor advertising near schools, and sponsoring sporting events and concerts.