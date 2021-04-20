“Justice has spoken.” Charlotte leaders still believe more work needs to be done after Chauvin verdict

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Local leaders say the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial shows that more work needs to be done.

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Tuesday the department has taken a long internal look at what policies and procedures they need to change to better work with the community.

“When things such as this happen, we sometimes feel like we take 10 steps backward. What I want people to realize here, is that justice has spoken,” Jennings said.

The Chief said that the department has made changes after conversations with community leaders.

Last summer, soon after video surfaced showing the death of George Floyd, CMPD used tear gas to clear the crowds.

After hearing from upset community members, Jennings said the department will no longer use chemical agents in crowd control.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he hopes activists, police and community members will come together to make lasting changes.

“We need to stop pointing fingers and do the work,” McFadden said.

“This is a victory for the Floyd family. But we need absolutely true criminal justice reform and not just talking heads.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she had been hoping for some time that justice would be served in the case.

She hopes the verdict will bring closure to the Floyd family.

“This will always give us pause. It will make us think seriously about how black men in this community and this country lose their lives. And what can we do about it,” said Lyles.

Lyles said she’s proud of the leadership of CMPD.

She believes the department has done a good job working with community leaders to bring about police reform.