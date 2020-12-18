“Just heartbroken”: Former high school coaches crushed over Concord police officer’s death

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The perfect student, athlete, and church member. That’s how high school coaches remember fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.

“Athletes are not supposed to die before their coaches die,” said Shuping’s former high school track coach Rick Roseman.

Roseman fights back tears over the loss of his track and field star.

“That’s what really makes this sad,” he said.

Jason Shuping also played football and was in honors chorus at East Rowan High School.

“He almost sounds perfect and I’m sure he wasn’t, but he’s pretty daggum close,” Roseman said.

Shuping had only been a Concord Police officer for a year and a half when he was ambushed by a suspect Wednesday night.

Police said a woman said a man tried to steal her car and when Shuping and another officer answered the call, the police chief said right away the suspect started firing at the officers, killing Shuping and injuring officer Kaleb Robinson, who also graduated from East Rowan High School.

“Very proud, but just heartbroken. We loved them,” said Laurie Wyrick, another track coach at East Rowan High School.

