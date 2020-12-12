Juneteenth is now a paid holiday in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Earlier this month, the Monroe City Council did something near the end of their regular meeting that, even for the person who proposed it, was unexpected.

“I was wondering if council would be willing to consider Juneteenth a holiday,” said councilman Franco McGee at the meeting.

Specifically, he wanted it listed as one of the city’s paid holidays – and he got it passed unanimously, something he said he didn’t expect.

While many states do recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, many municipalities don’t. It makes the day on June 19, 1865, when the last of the slaves were freed after the Civil War.

Some may see it as a small gesture, but the measure like the one approved earlier this month in Monroe is an important move.

The city has its own complicated history with civil rights and racial equality. The Ku Klux Klan was known at one point in the city’s history to be a major force and influence. It was also the site of what became internationally known as the “Kissing Case”, a 1958 case where two African-American boys were accused of kissing a girl who was white and were sentenced to reform school before being pardoned by the then-governor Luther Hodges.

McGee said if a measure for Juneteenth can be passed in Monroe, it can be passed anywhere.

“I think the more people talk about it and understand it, that’s where the healing starts,” said McGee.

Juneteenth will fall on a Saturday in 2021 but will be observed by the City of Monroe the Friday before.

