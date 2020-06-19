Juneteenth events happening Friday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Lincoln, slaves were freed in Texas.

That day, June 19th in 1865, became known as Juneteenth.

For the last 23 years, Pape Ndiaye has been the owner of the House of Africa in Plaza Midwood. He’s also an organizer for the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas. Festivities outside his shop will be different this year because of the coronavirus.

Social distancing, wearing a facemask and sanitizing your hands are some of the new recommendations in place for the next three days of music, guest speakers, and open mic events.

The event will have limited vendors and more streets will remain open in Plaza Midwood.

“I always say Juneteenth survived two wars and the pandemic in 1920 that killed millions of people and it did not stop Juneteenth so coronavirus will not stop Juneteenth,” Ndiaye said.

The holiday honors the date June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston Texas finally learned they were free. Union General Gordon Granger read Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation, freeing slaves in a portion of the last un-emancipated cities almost 2 ½ years earlier.

“People are aware of Juneteenth,” Ndiaye said. ”I just wish that we could use it to unify in the spirit of togetherness and freedom.”

To unify, the Charlotte Black Pride is hosting virtual yoga classes in Freedom Park at 6:45 p.m. The Coalition for a New South will host a food truck rally at Hornets Nest Park from 5 – 8 p.m

The group Thug Life in partnership with Kidz Fed Up will host an event at 291 Dairy Barn Lane in Fort Mill from 3 – 9 p.m.

“Juneteenth is a significant part of America,” Ndiaye said. “It is not just some African American holiday but a holiday for all Americans in the world.” A holiday for all people to learn more about American history.

More local events happening: