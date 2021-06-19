Juneteenth celebration in Charlotte aims to advance African American communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Celebrating freedom and unity is how people outside Beatties Ford Vocational Center spent some of their Saturday.

Alesha Brown is the founder of For The Struggle and organized the event for Juneteenth. She says it highlights some of the issues taking place in the area like violence, drugs, and mental health.

Several non-profits offered packets of information and necessity items like soap and lotion.

“Juneteenth is our black holiday, and this is our historically black corridor, we need to have something here on this corridor every year for the people who live here,” Brown said. “Bringing people together, unifying them, and providing them with resources, which you see here from all of our partner organizations is critical to continuing to advance our community.”

Guest speakers and live African music gave the community insight into what the holiday means and its history. Jacotron Potts is with the group I Am My Brother’s Keeper. He says it commemorates not only the end of slavery in 1865 but also the close to 200,000 African American soldiers who fought in the civil war.

“As a result of that history, and informing and educating people about that, we can then begin to appreciate the plight and the fight that we have to continue to fight for justice, for our community,” Potts said.

Quiana Robinson bought her 4-year-old son Blake. She hopes the free books and t-shirt he got will make him realize the importance of Juneteenth and how much more there is to overcome.

“We are responsible, it seems like to know our history to know our culture, even if it wasn’t taught to us in school,” Robinson said. “What’s important about this day is that and what I hope that comes out of it is more exposure and not less just treat it like a day off now that it’s a federal holiday but really understand and appreciate the significance and how it relates to today.”

Students from Davidson College and West Charlotte High School were at the event signing people up to get registered to vote. The ceremony ended with a raffle drawing followed by a flag ceremony.