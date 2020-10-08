Judge tables decision on incomplete absentee ballots, leaving thousands in limbo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Incomplete absentee ballots in North Carolina remain in limbo after a judge decided to table a decision today. The federal judge is trying to determine what to do with incomplete absentee ballots submitted by North Carolinians.

FOX 46 spoke with voters who say the ballot issues are getting overwhelming.

“I don’t know why all of this is going on,” said voter Peggy Row, “but it’s just not fair to us as the American people. Voting is our right.”

This week, the NC State Board of Elections revealed a technology vendor, Civitech, accidentally mailed incorrect pre-filled voter registration applicants to 11,000 North Carolinians.

“The big fuss is confusion,” said Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director Michael Dickerson. “You don’t want to have any misinformation this close to an election,” he said.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news of incorrect forms going to NC residents tweeting in part, “This will be the most corrupt election in American history.”

In contrast, the FBI released a message on election security comforting voters. “My confidence in the security of your vote has never been higher,” said Christopher Krebs, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency director.

“They are catching us up in their political ping pong backwards and forwards,” Row said, “and I think it’s so unfair to us.”

Locals we interviewed aren’t taking their chances. Many were at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections dropping off their absentee ballots.

“To me, to both of us, it’s a sense of security,” said Carline Sabillon, “and now we don’t have to worry about that.”

Meanwhile, the battleground state is dealing with another mess: what to do with incomplete absentee ballots.

“The problem about it was what do you do about a witness certification if the law says you have to have it witnessed,” Dickerson said. “How do we handle it? And that’s what the state is trying to give us guidance on now.”

Dickerson said out of the 50,000 absentee ballots that’ve gone through their system so far in Mecklenburg County, 500-600 of them were incomplete. Right now, a judge in Greensboro is trying to figure out what the state should do with those; he’s expecting to have a decision next week.

