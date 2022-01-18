Judge denies bond reduction request for Alex Murdaugh

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Judge Alison Lee has denied Alex Murdaugh’s motion to reconsider his bond.

In the written order issued Tuesday, Judge Lee said Murdaugh remains a flight risk and poses a potential danger to himself and the community.

Murdaugh’s Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a motion to consider a reduced bond Jury on January 4th. In the motion, Harpootlian and Griffin stated their client has less than $10,000 in his bank account and “couldn’t afford to pay his phone bill,” let alone the bond set by Judge Lee.

Murdaugh has been jailed since his arrest in October and a different judge in a civil suit froze his assets in November.

His bond was will remain set at $7 million.