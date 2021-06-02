Jon Scheyer is Duke’s pick to replace iconic longtime coach Mike Krzyzewski

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke men’s basketball associate head coach Jon Scheyer is the university’s pick to replace Mike Krzyzewski upon his retirement, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier today, Stadium reported that Krzyzewski will retire after this coming season.

The news comes just months after Roy Williams, head coach of longtime-Duke-rival University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, announced his retirement.

Scheyer played for Coach K from 2006-2010, winning an NCAA Championship with the Blue Devils in his senior season.

After brief stints playing professional basketball in the NBA G League and overseas, Scheyer joined the Duke coaching staff in 2013.

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of the Blue Devils since 1980, winning five NCAA Championships.

Including his time with Army before joining Duke, his career head coaching record currently stands at 1,170-361.