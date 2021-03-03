Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The long-awaited Johnson & Johnson vaccine has officially arrived in Mecklenburg County.

The county tweeted on Wednesday saying the highly anticipated one-dose COVID-19 vaccine landed safely in the county.

A total of 80,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine will be received in North Carolina, NCDHHS said on Monday after the FDA approved the third vaccine option over the weekend. Mecklenburg County is getting a total of 10,000 of those.

According to health officials, the vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and 100 percent effective against hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 after 28 days.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. It also does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, so that makes it easier to get out to everyone.

Health officials are hoping this new option will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

