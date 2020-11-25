Joe Biden to deliver a Thanksgiving address seeking US unity

by: The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver a Thanksgiving address to the nation seeking to unify Americans in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as experts warn of a possible spike in cases resulting from the holiday.

Biden’s transition team says the president-elect will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together.”

Biden’s remarks come as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the nation averaged 165,000 new virus cases per day as of Tuesday, up more than 70% in two weeks.

