Joe Biden makes impromptu visit to popular Uptown restaurant during trip to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina has been a political hotbed with both presidential candidates visiting recently.

On his fifth trip to North Carolina, President Donald Trump is expected to stop in the Queen City around 4 p.m. where he will talk about healthcare.

Joe Biden’s Wednesday visit to the city was for a Black Economic Summit. That was a planned visit, but there was one extra visit that wasn’t exactly planned.

It was for lunch at Mert’s Heart and Soul, a popular spot in Charlotte that’s no stranger to the spotlight.

General Manager Tia Bazzelle wasn’t anticipating the moment a presidential candidate dropped by for a quick bite.

“It all happened in the course of about 30 minutes. A secret service guy said they may have someone stopping by. I already knew that it could be him,” Bazzelle said.

If you look around Mert’s, you see that the Uptown restaurant is no stranger to celebrity with pictures and signed autographs everywhere.

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have made stops there, but Biden’s visit to Charlotte was a little more than just picking up lunch.

He hosted the economic summit targeting Black communities.

“The African-American community, as a whole, finds itself with businesses and others when things are good. When things get bad, they’re the first ones in the hole. When things get better, they’re the last ones out,” Biden said.

The stop at Mert’s is one that came at the suggestion of Mayor Vi Lyles, who sat down with Bazzelle, along with NBA player Chris Paul.

Bazzelle says she’ll also welcome President Trump if he drops by.

“He is more than welcome and I will give him the same love I gave Joe Biden because we are a loving family,” she said.

In case you’re wondering, Biden had a meatloaf burger and home fries.

