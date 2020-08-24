Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

More than two-dozen former Republican members of Congress threw their support behind a “Republicans for Biden” effort being launched Monday by the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign to engage potential GOP supporters this November.

The announcement comes on the first day of the Republican National Convention, as delegates prepare to formally re-nominate President Trump on Monday.

In their respective convention agendas, each party has sought to showcase converted supporters. Joe Biden’s list of Republican supporters, shared first with Fox News, includes a number of well-known Trump critics, most notably former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Last fall, he penned an op-ed urging lawmakers to abandon the president and save their “souls,” as he backed impeachment. He’s since said he won’t vote for Trump, but had held off on a formal Biden endorsement until now.