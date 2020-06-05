JCPenney closing 5 North Carolina stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Hills Shopping Center JCPenney in Raleigh is among 154 stores set to close as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

The company announced the closures Thursday in a bankruptcy court filing.

In all, JCPenney is closing five North Carolina stores. The five are:

Henderson, NC – Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr

Lumberton, NC – Biggs Park Shopping Center, 2910 N Elm St

New Bern, NC – Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd

Raleigh, NC – North Hills Shopping Center, 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100

Rockingham, NC – Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13

The full list of closing stores was made available on the JCPenney company blog.