Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks recruiting contestants for new fall show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – An exciting game show is coming to Fox 46 where strangers join forces to win money.

That’s after they joke around with the guy some call the hardest working man in show business.

In fact, Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks even joked around with Fox 46’s Will Lewis as they talked about the show, You Bet Your Life.

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks getting up early to talk about their newest collaboration.

“You Bet Your Life, it’s like a comedy game show,” says Leno. “It’s really a comedy show with a game attached.”

The classic game show pairs two strangers together and they answer questions for prize money.

It’s a lot of improvisation and these two are quick on their feet. They even caught me slipping up and saying they are both in the comedic realm.

“Well Kevin and I are in that comedic realm,” joked Leno. “It makes it a little easier when you’re in that realm.”

Leno and Eubanks have been making people laugh for 18 years on the Tonight Show. Eubanks providing the music just like he will for the show, You Bet Your Life.

He even said he tried singing the song for Leno, which may not have gone so well.

“I would sing for you right now,” added Eubanks. “Except I don’t want to give it away. That’s right save it for the show,” added Leno.

The main reason for the conversation, getting people to be contestants on the show.

“We introduce the contestants,” said Eubanks. “They come out and just kind of hang out with us.”

It’s hanging out with a side of laughter. Remember when Leno said this is a comedy with a game attached.

They say picture a popular segment Jay walking, except for prize money.

“When we did Jay walking it was just ordinary people and you realize everybody has got some funny thing about them and that’s really the key,” says Leno. “You find regular folks who just have some odd belief or just some weird thing.”

Now that is weird, not wacky. I made that mistake asking about being wacky.

“A little crazy, we don’t want like real crazy,” added Leno. “You don’t want that guy who thinks he’s wacky.”

People can apply by clicking here and as I’ve learned if selected the show will fly you out to LA and pay for the accommodations. A little piece of advice, watch what you say to these two.

Leno and Eubanks are on the ball and your words will be used against you.

“There’s nothing worse than the guy who thinks he’s wacky,” says Leno. “They are not in the comedic realm.”

‘You Bet You Life’ airs on Fox 46 this fall.