‘Jason, at his heart, was a servant’: Support for fallen Concord officer stretches across multiple counties

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The outpouring of support for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping spread across multiple counties.

In Cabarrus County, where Shuping worked daily to protect the citizens, he was remembered as a dedicated officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Jason was ready and willing to commit his life to a career of service to a community he barely knew,” Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said at Shuping’s funeral, located at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

Hundreds of mourners and fellow officers showed up to pay their respects at the funeral.

The Mayor of Concord, Bill Dusch, thanked Shuping’s family “for sharing Jason with us.” After leaving the Arena, the procession went to Rowan County, where Shuping is from.

Dozens of people lined Main Street in Faith holding American flags and their hands over their hearts. They stood in silence as a horse-drawn caisson took Shuping’s body to his final resting place.

Following the caisson, hundreds of fellow officers marched from Shuping’s childhood church, Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, to the cemetery.

The streets were so quiet that you could hear the tears being shed by mourners.

“Jason, at his heart, was a servant. He chose to serve our city and our community,” said Dusch.

