Jacksonville restricts number of people allowed at RNC; Sheriff expresses serious concerns

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Republican National Convention is set to take place in Jacksonville, FL in less than 40 days, and the sheriff says his department doesn’t have what it needs to go forward with the current plan for the event.

FOX 46 told you last week how the city of Jacksonville was raising the same concerns as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, concerning the number of people allowed and some restrictions for the event.

They’re planning to scale back the event and limiting how many people will be allowed to only about 2,500. The president’s speech may also move outside.

The Jacksonville sheriff says his office only has 25 percent of the resources it needs to protect the convention and its attendees.

The RNC responded to the sheriff’s comments saying in part, “the Department of Justice is in the process of allocating millions of dollars in a safety grant. Jacksonville has accommodated upwards of 70,000 people for football games and other events and we are confident in state, local and federal officials to be able to ensure a safe event for our attendees.”