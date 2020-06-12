Jacksonville confirmed as new host city for 2020 RNC

It’s official– Jacksonville, Florida has been confirmed as new host city for 2020 Republican National Convention.

The announcement came late Thursday evening, with the Republican National Committee saying they had to move the event out of Charlotte after Gov. Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that the event could be held at full capacity in Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

REPORT: RNC EXPECTS TO MOVE CELEBRATORY PART OF CONVENTION TO JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

The committee says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry have been welcoming, and are excited about bringing the event to the city.

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for the City of Jacksonville to host the celebration of President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination,” Curry said.

The convention will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. They say more details will be released in the coming weeks.