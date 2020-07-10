Jacksonville businesses file lawsuit to block RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Following the decision to move the 2020 Republican National Convention out of Charlotte and down to Jacksonville, some Florida business owners have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s massive event from coming.

The committee pulled most convention activities out of Charlotte last month because the RNC didn’t agree with the health guidelines Cooper wanted to implement, but now, the Jacksonville lawsuit claims the events would be detrimental to the health of the city.

The convention is set to start on August 27 at Veteran’s Memorial Arena, which can hold 15,000 people.

The suit claims cramming that many people into a confined space could cause a massive spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit is calling for the court to block the gathering or scale it down to no more than 2,500 attendees.



The request sounds familiar, as last month, Governor Cooper warned RNC officials that holding a full-scale convention in Charlotte was ‘very unlikely.’ At the time, President Trump demanded the RNC be held without limitations when it came to packing the Spectrum Center.

Now as several GOP senators say they’re going to skip the convention, Trump is backtracking. The president is now saying he’s ‘flexible’ when it comes to the size of the convention.

Meanwhile, there are reports that much of the $38 million dollars raised by donors for the convention has already been spent on contract obligations in Charlotte, that there is little money left to spend in Jacksonville and new donations aren’t coming in.