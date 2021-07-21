‘It’s ridiculous.’ Town Hall held for SC residents to discuss lawsuit, complaints against New Indy plant odor

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX 46) – After months of complaining about a putrid smell, neighbors of the New Indy Container Board Plant in Catawba say they’re fed up with the lack of action.

“I’m angry. I think it’s ridiculous this company could get away with this,” said Mary Jo Rini who lives near the plant.

Wednesday night, dozens of neighbors attended a town hall to learn more about a class-action lawsuit against the plant.

“I’m living and I think they should cease and desist operations,” said one neighbor at the meeting.

“New Indy, you’re not welcome anymore,” said another. “Get out!”

Three different class-action suits have been filed against the company. The EPA and SCDHEC have ordered the company to clean up the smell coming from the plant.

Lawyers hosting the town hall say more than 24,000 complaints have been filed with SCDHEC.

“This has to be one of the most, if not the most, significant and egregious cases of air pollution I’ve seen,” said W. Roger Truitt, an environmental lawyer who is part of one of the lawsuits.

It’s not just the smell that has neighbors concerned. Some have complained about nausea, rashes and itchy eyes.

Lawyers believe the chemicals causing the smell are also causing health problems.

“The problem is knowing it’s toxic. I can deal with the smell. But knowing it’s toxic is a different deal,” said Rini.

Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer reviewed the lawsuit and spoke to members of the legal team. Seema’s assessment of the civil complaint is that it is bold in that it accuses New Indy of wrongful conduct.

In addition to creating a nuisance and potentially serious illness, they have not only been negligent but grossly negligent and reckless.

The class action includes more than one thousand plaintiffs and while the numbers are steadily growing, there is likely to be a significant increase after tonight’s third town hall.

Lawyers for plaintiffs say the town halls also strengthen their position against New Indy as well as their credibility in court.

Although the legal team is actively investigating the health effects caused by the foul odor emanating from the New Indy plant they have yet to reach the discovery process of obtaining all the relevant medical records of their plaintiffs.