It’s OK! The bomb squad has disarmed this super cute bag of newborn kittens

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Bomb squad finds bag of kittens in Butler County, Ohio. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Everyday, bomb squads put their lives on the line to keep communities safe from potential explosives. This time, however, the threat was a bag of kittens.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called in to check out a suspicious package at a church in New Miami.

Specialist Mike Grimes and Detective Detherage arrived on the scene and heard a sound.

It wasn’t ticking. It was purring.

Inside the bag, they found a mama cat and six 1-day-old babies.

“There was a note left stating ‘Sprinkles’ went into labor yesterday (Feb. 17),” the sheriff’s office said. “Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter!”