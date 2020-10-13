“It’s crushing”: 15-year-old dies after falling from back of pickup truck

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A teenager in Lancaster County died after falling out of the back of a pick-up truck. Now the victim’s sister is questioning what exactly led up to her brother’s death.

“It was very unexpected. I did not expect to wake up to that,” Heather Hughes said.

She says finding out her brother wouldn’t be coming home was shattering.

“It’s crushing our family right now,” Hughes said.

Hughes says her brother 15-year-old Trey Hughes was out with friends late Saturday night.

“Trey was the person to always make everyone smile and laugh and just try to be the life of the party.”

The teen was riding in the back of a pick-up truck early Sunday morning in Lancaster when police say he fell out here at the intersection of Gillsbrook Road and Plantation Road, he was killed.

“What I have been informed of is him and a bunch of people were hanging at Wal-Mart and they were supplied with alcohol and they were drinking and having a good time as teenagers, and they were driving to go to someone’s house to spend the night. When they went to take this turn, he fell off, but it was just too late at that point.”

No one has been charged. Police say they’re still looking into what happened.

“I wish we could’ve been there, I wish somebody would’ve stopped it or he could’ve been saved, but I guess God had a plan for him.”

Trey was a ninth grader at Lancaster High School. His sister says she’s planning a vigil to remember him later this week ahead of his funeral.

