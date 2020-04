ROME, ITALY – 2020/04/05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was created with a drone.) General view shows almost deserted Piazza Venezia and Victor Emmanuel II Monument (also called Altare della Patria). The Italian government imposed unprecedented restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, among other measures people movements are allowed only for work, for buying essential goods and for health reasons. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The streets of Italy remain empty as the country is on lockdown until at least April 13.

There is a glimpse of hope, though.

Italy has recorded its lowest death rate in a 24-hour period, the Civil Protection Ministry said on Sunday.

There are also fewer patients in critical condition in intensive care units.

A total of 15,877 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy, but 21,815 people have already recovered.