Is the Eastland Mall site cursed?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – By this time next year, the Eastland Mall site is likely going to be looking a lot different.

City Council says plans for the Eastland Mall site have not fallen through and are not in jeopardy. But they are different, and they say it’s in a good way.

As it stands this is what the Eastland Mall site will eventually look like: pavement giving way to buildings, fields, parks, and homes. But when plans for the site were initially announced, it also involved the Charlotte MLS headquarters. Now, it doesn’t.

“I do feel like something should be done with it at this point,” said nearby resident Christopher Lee.

“I just don’t want it to sit, collecting dust,” another local resident said.

Council members have made it clear they want a long term commitment to Eastland and having it work with improvement to Bank of America Stadium, they say Charlotte FC pulling its headquarters out of Eastland may wind up being a benefit. Charlotte City Councilman Matt Newton says offices won’t draw people here, but other parts will.

“With Charlotte FC and Charlotte MLS, there will be a tremendous presence here on site. We’re talking about a training facility, an academy. We’re not just talking about an attraction for locals, it’s an attraction for those all throughout the Carolinas.”

Charlotte City Council is still set to vote on this about two weeks from now, and it appears most of them support the plan, which will include a soccer academy and an Atrium Health facility on site.

